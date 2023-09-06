Calgary mayor calls special meeting of council next Saturday amid housing crisis
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has called for a rare Saturday meeting of council on Sept. 16 to discuss the current housing crisis.
The special meeting of council will be held two days after members are expected to hearpublic feedback on their 2024-2030 housing strategy.
Gondek posted about the Sept. 16 meeting on social media, saying council will take "swift action."
"The time to act is now," the mayor wrote, pointing out rent prices in Calgary are 40 per cent higher today than in 2021.
On Wednesday, the city released its Housing Needs Assessment report to outline affordable housing demand in Calgary.
The data shows people wanting to buy their first detached home in the city will need to have an annual household income of about $156,000 in order to keep housing costs below 30 per cent of their pre-tax income.
The median cost to buy a detached home has jumped by 37 per cent in the last three years.
The annual income required to buy an apartment this year is $70,800, the city report states.
"Calgary is experiencing a housing crisis," said Tim Ward, the city's manager of housing solutions.
"The latest data published in the Housing Needs Assessment shows us that an increasing number of Calgarians are struggling with housing affordability."
People looking to rent in Calgary will need an annual income of about $84,000 to be able to afford market prices this year -- up from an income of $67,000 needed last year.
PUBLIC HEARING UPCOMING
Members of the public will have their say on the city's housing strategy, which contains dozens of actions to try to increase supply, support affordable housing builders and ensure equitable housing options are available.
A meeting for feedback is set for Sept. 14 and people can voice their opinion in-person, over the phone or in a written submission.
It comes after a pair of meetings on housing in June in which council initially voted down the housing strategy, only to reverse course the very next day and approve the recommendations with some changes after pushback from the public and federal politicians.
One point of contention for some councillors is a recommendation to make Residential-Grade-Oriented Infill District (R-CG) the default for residential zoning.
"Changing residential zoning rules in Calgary to R-CG would simplify the process that landowners must go through if they want to build single detached homes, duplexes, triplexes, backyard suites and rowhouses," reads part of the city's explanation on the proposed zoning change.
Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp is one of several councillors who have issues with the blanket rezoning recommendation.
She proposed a notice of motion to implement a pilot project to streamline R-CG applications instead of making it the default.
Sharp's motion was defeated at a committee meeting Wednesday morning.
"I keep hearing advocates of a blanket rezoning talk about how 'risky' or 'onerous' R-CG applications are, but the facts don’t bear that out. Almost 95 per cent of the RCG up-zoning applications before council since the start of our term have been approved, over 40 per cent unanimously," Sharp said in pitching her now-defeated motion.
"Blanket rezoning of the entire city sounds like a solution in search of a problem, but it also means that five per cent are unacceptable, yet each would have been approved if the decision was solely left to city administration. I don’t think citizens should have to accept five per cent of the new development in their communities being unsatisfactory."
FEDERAL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT CLASH ON ZONING DEBATE
As some did during council's debate back in June, a number of Federal MPs have issued statements ahead of Calgary council's debate and decision on housing.
Michelle Rempel Garner, the MP for Calgary Nose Hill, urged council to move ahead with changes to Calgary's housing strategy and "put home building first" when considering its policies.
"Let me be clear to everyone involved: now is not the time to continue status quo policies that have failed to build the houses Canadians need," the member of parliament wrote on social media.
Scott Aitchison, the MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka and the Conservative Party shadow minister for housing, issued his own statement, criticizing Sharp's proposed motion to explore a pilot project, calling it a "half measure."
"Some councillors have signed onto a motion that is well intentioned but doomed to fail, because it’s not bold enough on zoning reform," Aitchison said.
He added he supported the recommendation for blanket R-CG zoning and removing minimum parking requirements in order to build more housing quickly.
It's a position his own CPC colleague disagrees with.
Greg McLean, the Calgary Centre MP, issued a statement saying the party doesn't have a blanket re-zoning policy and Aitchison's opinion is not supported by all members of the party.
"Mr. Aitchison’s personal opinion should not weigh on the decisions Calgary councillors have to make in the consideration of this matter," McLean wrote.
"Calgarians deserve to hear a range of ideas and opinions on how to tackle the growing housing crisis that our city is facing."
You can view the City of Calgary's proposed housing strategy here.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Multiple airlines' impacted by WestJet booking partner outage
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 'Multiple airlines' impacted by WestJet booking partner outage
One of Canada's major airlines is warning customers that issues it's dealing with could lead to delays affecting 'multiple airlines.'
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
On eve of party convention Poilievre says he's not bound by grassroots' policy ideas
On the eve of his first policy convention as leader, Pierre Poilievre is reminding Canadians that he is not bound by the policies the Conservative grassroots choose to advance.
Lawsuit contends U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former U.S. president Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an "insurrection."
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Edmonton
-
Drone helps catch Alberta man who pointed a gun at Canadian Tire employees: RCMP
A 51-year-old man accused of stealing a gun from a Canadian Tire store before pointing it at employees is facing 14 charges after he was arrested with the help of a drone and a police dog.
-
Cyclist hospitalized after crash in Red Deer
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a vehicle driver in Red Deer on Wednesday.
-
$50M lottery ticket sold in Edmonton
The winning ticket for Tuesday's Maxmillions $50-million prize was sold in Edmonton. It has not been claimed yet.
Vancouver
-
Rescued bear cubs not siblings after all, says B.C. wildlife rescue
Two black bear cubs that were recently rescued near Chase, B.C., and believed to be siblings turned out to be unrelated after all, a wildlife rescue confirmed Wednesday.
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire and drought situation
B.C. officials are set to provide an update on the province’s record-breaking wildfire season and severe drought situation Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
Atlantic
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
-
After fleeing alone to Newfoundland, Ukrainian boy begins Grade 11 in 'second home'
In May 2022, Serhii Semenets fled his home country of Ukraine to move to Newfoundland, now he's starting Grade 11 in St. John's, a city he calls his "second home."
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
Vancouver Island
-
Port Alberni woman killed in motorcycle crash near Qualicum Beach
A 61-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Vancouver Island. The Oceanside RCMP say the Port Alberni woman was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when it collided with a car at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and the Inland Island Highway near Qualicum Beach on Saturday.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 54
Mounties are asking for the public's help finding a 54-year-old Nanaimo woman who has been missing since Friday.
-
More than 20 wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island
Twenty-one wildfires are burning out of control on Vancouver Island Tuesday, with the largest fire now measuring more than 23 square kilometres.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 12-year-old girl killed in stabbing at Scarborough apartment, police say
Police say that a girl who was fatally stabbed inside a Scarborough apartment on Tuesday evening was just 12 years old.
-
Ontario housing minister floats 'suite' of new Greenbelt rules in first public appearance
Ontario’s newly-minted Housing Minister Paul Calandra says he is amid the process of launching a promised review into land development in the Greenbelt as part of a “suite of measures” proposed on the file Wednesday.
-
Ontario PCs in ‘weakest position’ since 2022 election in wake of Greenbelt scandal: poll
As the $8-billion Ontario Greenbelt land-swap scandal unfolds, a recent poll of eligible voters is showing the lowest levels of support for the Ford government since the last provincial election in June 2022.
Montreal
-
Q & A
Q & A | How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death
A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month. Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Montreal could see record-breaking heat on Wednesday
The hottest day in this late-season stretch of high heat and humidity is expected on Wednesday in Montreal and it could be a record-breaker.
-
Montreal students wear 'living radar' backpacks to show drivers' speeds in school zones
Montreal police (SPVM) officers accompanied school-age children on Wednesday as they wore 'living radar' backpacks that display the speed drivers are travelling at as they pass in school zones.
Ottawa
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
'Freedom Convoy' got more volatile as protest went on, court hears
The longer the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockaded Ottawa streets in protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions last year, the more volatile the relationship between police and protesters became, an Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday.
-
OC Transpo proposing subscription-type discount fare for hybrid workers
OC Transpo is proposing a subscription-type, prepaid discounted fare to attract hybrid workers back to buses and the O-Train. The Transit Commission and Council would finalize any pay structure during the 2024 budget process.
Kitchener
-
Family and friends of Melinda Vasilije expected to give victim impact statements today
The family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 are expected to give victim impact statements in court today at the sentencing hearing of the man convicted of killing her.
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Preston that saw a 29-year-old man taken to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. family's camper consumed by flames after fridge explodes
Trent Tomanek was doing a final walk around his Jayco camper trailer on Friday before heading to Jackfish Lake when he heard a noise that didn’t seem right.
-
Drought, smoke and grasshoppers made for challenging growing season in Sask.
If you look to the horizon in early September, clouds of dust usually mean farmers across the province are hard at work taking crops off the field, despite low expectations and challenging growing conditions.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
Northern Ontario
-
Domtar shutting down operations in Espanola
The pulp and paper mill in Espanola, Ont., is being shut down next month, with approximately 450 employees affected, Domtar Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police arrest two shooting suspects in Chelmsford
Two men in their 20s have been arrested in Chelmsford by Sudbury police in connection with a shooting of a 40-year-old man in the Donovan area Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories promise to cut land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers in the province if re-elected Oct. 3.
-
Kinew says NDP government would add five neighbourhood health clinics in Manitoba
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to open five neighbourhood health clinics if his party is elected Oct. 3.
-
'Balance the narrative': Rallies speak to both sides of school division conflict
It was a tale of two rallies in the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) on Tuesday, as groups on opposite sides of a hot-button issue gathered in different locations to express their views on LGBTQ2S+ education for students.
Regina
-
11 days later Regina police catch second driver watching YouTube behind the wheel
Eleven days after catching someone behind the wheel watching YouTube – it appears Regina police have nabbed another.
-
PG or 14A, Sask. looking for feedback on current film rating system
The provincial government wants to know if moviegoers in Saskatchewan are satisfied with the current film classification system.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.