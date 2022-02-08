Calgary mayor to respond to Alberta's 3-stage plan for reopening

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will respond to the province's announcement of a three-stage plan for lifting health restrictions at 6:30 p.m.

Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday the proof of vaccination system will end at 11:59 p.m. and rules that require students to wear masks in Alberta schools will end on Monday. Children under 12 will also be exempt from provincial masking rules.

Kenney said his "careful and prudent" plan, which was approved by Alberta's COVID cabinet committee, lays out a path to "move on from a widespread pandemic response, to get our lives back to normal."

He also said restrictions have "inflamed" disputes amongst Albertans and "disrupted and even destroyed livelihoods."

Capacity limits on many venues expire at midnight except for facilities with a capacity of 500-1,000, which will be capped at 500. Larger facilities, with a capacity of more than 1,000, will still be limited to 50 per cent.

A provincial work-from-home order will expire on March 1, along with the provincial mask mandate and capacity limits for all venues. All limits on social gatherings and cohorting rules in schools will be removed at the same time.

The province still has not determined a date for removing COVID-19 rules in continuing care homes, and it's still not decided when mandatory isolation requirements will become recommendations only.