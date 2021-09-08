CALGARY -- Controversial Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston was sentenced to 40 days in jail Wednesday for violating three COVID-19 court orders.

Johnston was arrested in May for attending a gathering that went against a court order by the Queen’s Bench. The order granted Alberta Health Services an injunction against public gatherings that did not comply with public health orders.

Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain was harshly critical of Johnston's behaviour.

He called it an attack on society's mores and says AHS and the system have struck back in this case. Johnston will begin serving his sentence on weekends Sept. 17 and he has also been ordered to pay AHS $20,000 in costs.

Johnston has also been charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance, for social media posts threatening AHS employees, and altercations had with retail store employees over masking requirements.

With files from The Canadian Press