Calgary mom encourages donations to Kids Cancer Care on Giving Tuesday

A Calgary mother is sharing her young son's journey with cancer with the hope it will encourage people to donate to local charity Kids Cancer Care on Giving Tuesday.

Amber Boyle says Luca was diagnosed with anaplastic medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, at the age of four.

Luca underwent six rounds of high-dose chemotherapy interspersed with three stem cell transplants, which required three rounds of high-dose chemotherapy and intense isolation.

After his chemo, Luca relapsed and had to go through it all over again, a journey that was draining for the child.

A news release from Kids Cancer Care describes the boy as looking up from his hospital bed at one point to say, "Mommy, if this is what my life is going to be, I don’t want it."

Luca is now cancer-free, but officials say he faces complex, treatment-related medical issues.

"His growth plates have fused due to the chemotherapy, and he has stopped growing. He’s had double cataract surgery and has significant cognitive delays, and he will never live independently," explained a news release.

Boyle is hoping that by speaking about her son's lengthy battle with cancer, she can encourage Calgarians to donate to Kids Cancer Care on Tuesday to help the charity support other families in need.

Giving Tuesday is a charitable movement celebrated annually on the day after Cyber Monday. The idea is to donate the money saved from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to a good cause.

This year, philanthropists will be matching every donation to Kids Cancer Care on or before Tuesday, Nov. 28 to a maximum of $1120,000. will be matched by to a maximum of $120,000. Every dollar will be tripled, which means more support for kids like Luca.

To donate, you can visit the Kids Cancer Care website.