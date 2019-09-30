Court documents obtained by CTV News now reveal the businesses facing fire code violations alongside an Okotoks-based fire safety company.

The businesses accused of failing to ensure qualified personnel installed fire safety equipment include a northwest movie theatre, children’s play area, grocery stores and drug stores.

In July, a total of 65 charges were laid under the Alberta Fire Code following a lengthy investigation. Premium Fire Protection Ltd., along with its owner Kurt Bertrand, was charged along with ten employees.

The alleged violations relate to the installation of fire alarm and voice communication systems, portable fire extinguishers and other fire suppression systems.

The Calgary Courts Centre would not release documents naming the other companies until they appeared in court.

According to documents, the Crowfoot Cineplex failed to ensure qualified employees installed or tested portable fire extinguishers.

The Real Canadian Superstore, located at 7020 4 Street N.W. did not ensure qualified staff installed fire suppression systems.

The charges against Chuck E Cheese, located at 32 Street N.E. related to portable fire extinguishers allegedly being installed by uncertified staff.

Other businesses named in the documents filed at court include: Denny’s on Crowfoot Way N.W., Shoppers Drug Mart on Millrise Boulevard S.W., Moxies Restaurant on Shawville Boulevard S.E., IGA Lakeview in the Southwest, Silverado Dental Wellness in Southwest Calgary, and several Sobey’s locations in the city.

The fire department has said its the responsibility of a business to check credentials of employees hired to do the work.

CTV contacted eight businesses to see if the alleged problems have been fixed. Four said no comment. The rest have yet to respond, or a spokesperson has not yet been reached.

The businesses have three separate court dates set for the end of October.