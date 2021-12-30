Calgary New Year’s Eve fireworks to go ahead, but city encourages at home celebrations to ring in 2022

CALGARY -

The City of Calgary will move forward with its New Year’s Eve fireworks show, but Calgarians are encouraged to enjoy festivities from the comfort of their own home.

“It is of paramount importance that Calgarians stay safe in the face of rising Omicron variant cases,” said Jennifer Storm, communication planner with the City of Calgary

“We are reminding anyone who does go to one of the many other outdoor locations where you have a view of the Calgary Tower, please make sure you’re wearing a mask and staying six feet apart.”

Fireworks will shoot off from the Calgary Tower at midnight, although the show can also be viewed via a livestream by tuning in at 11:55 p.m. on calgary.ca/NYE.

The show will be set to a musical soundtrack curated by CJSW 90.9FM and include a blessing from Siksika Elder Clarence Wolfleg, with an official countdown to midnight by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

“It is important for our city to feel connected even though we can’t be together in person,” Storm added.

“What better way to do that than livestreaming fireworks set to a soundtrack of Canadian artists!”

In addition to the livestream fireworks show, the city is also encouraging Calgarians to enjoy other fun outdoor activities to celebrate the end of 2021.

Calgarians are encouraged to enjoy winter skating, tobogganing or outdoor fire pits, and consider supporting local restaurants by ordering meals from them with family and friends.

Calgary is carrying on with its New Year’s plans, but several parties have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing more than 500 or 1,000 people to attend certain venues.

Meanwhile, other Alberta towns such as Banff have already cancelled New Year’s Eve celebrations amidst rising cases of the Omicron variant and frigid winter conditions.