Calgary nixes Canada Day fireworks in favour of 'enhanced pyrotechnic show'
In response to a number of concerns that came from its 2022 Canada Day celebration, the City of Calgary will be piloting a different event this July 1.
The city says it will be holding "an enhanced pyrotechnic show" that, instead of fireworks, will involve lights and sounds "launched from the main stage at Fort Calgary."
The departure from the traditional fireworks display comes after officials analyzed the cultural, community and environmental impacts from previous years.
They say the way that many Calgarians view Canada Day has evolved recently and this is an attempt at adapting the event to meet those changes.
"The city recognizes the cultural sensitivities around fireworks displays in relation to Truth and Reconciliation. This year, July 1 also marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act," the city said in a statement.
"For many Calgarians this is a day of mourning or reflection."
At the same time, city officials say the new programming will help with late-night traffic, noise and overcrowding, as well as permitting emergency crews to attend calls easily without the need to navigate through a multitude of parked vehicles.
Wildlife will also benefit, the city says.
"The location of the main stage at Fort Calgary aligns with Canada's Migratory Bird Act which does not permit disturbances to nearby nesting birds during breeding and nesting periods."
Additional programming is being planned for Calgary's Canada Day 2023 events. Full details are expected to be released next month.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
BREAKING | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have 'decided to part ways' with General Manager Kyle Dubas.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
WATCH | Relive every moment of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony on fifth anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married five years ago. Here's a look back, and a brief summary of what's happened since that day.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
opinion | The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan, remain divisive as ever
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Edmonton
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Edmonton bringing back public water bottle filling stations
For the third summer in a row, the city is setting up water bottle filling stations to make sure Edmontonians have access to clean, safe drinking water.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges laid in New Westminster carjacking, police say
A 27-year-old New Westminster man has been charged in connection to Wednesday's carjacking incident in the city, according to local police.
-
Man who went missing after night out in Vancouver found dead, family says
Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal, who had been missing since a night out in downtown Vancouver late last month, has been found deceased, his family says.
-
Restaurant bankruptcies soaring across Canada as pandemic loans come due
Restaurants Canada, which represents more than 30,000 businesses across the country, says 51 per cent of restaurants are losing money, and bankruptcies have soared by 116 per cent this year.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Video of 'terrifying assault' at Central Saanich high school released as police seek armed attackers
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released video of what it describes as a "terrifying assault" by a group of armed attackers at a high school in Central Saanich last year.
-
Mounties seize fentanyl, arrest 2 in Langford for suspected drug trafficking
Two people are facing possible drug charges after they were pulled over in a vehicle in Langford on Tuesday.
-
Oak Bay worker killed on the job identified; police investigating 'evidence of erratic driving'
Steve Seekins, a 52-year-old married father of two young children, was inspecting a manhole cover with a public works crew in Oak Bay when a black Mercedes SUV struck and killed him.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have 'decided to part ways' with General Manager Kyle Dubas.
-
Ontario mother 'completely shocked' by unwanted find in McDonald's McNugget
An Ontario woman is calling on McDonald's to do more to warn its customers after she says her eight-year-old daughter nearly swallowed a bone found inside a chicken McNugget.
-
Ford says phone 'ringing off the hook' from other mayors want out of regional governments
Premier Doug Ford says that his phone “has been ringing off the hook” with mayors who want their independence from wider regional governments.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 110,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
City removes 'no barking' signs at Montreal dog park following public outcry
Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has removed the 'no barking' signs at a local dog park after the message was 'misinterpreted' by the public. According to a borough spokesperson, the plan was not to fine all owners with barking dogs; rather, 'the intent was to target excessive behaviour.'
-
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
Ottawa
-
Donovan Bailey joins group aiming to buy Ottawa Senators
As Senators fans wait for word on who will be the new owner of the club, Donovan Bailey announced he would be joining Neko Sparks and Snoop Dogg in their bid for the club.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
Kitchener
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Long weekend fun in Waterloo region
Looking for long weekend plans? Here are some fun events going on around Waterloo region.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
E-scooter pilot program begins in Saskatoon
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa man fined $10K for northern Ont. fishing violations
An Ottawa man who was caught with more than two dozen fish over the limit has been fined $10,000.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Northern Ont. EMS testing new opioid drug treatment program
Cochrane District EMS are offering overdose patients a new way to recover from opioid overdoses that increases their chances of overcoming addiction.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government announces next steps are underway to twin Trans-Canada Highway at Ontario border
The next steps of twinning the Trans-Canada Highway to the Ontario border are underway according to the province.
-
'It happened right here': Manitobans invited to visit site of famous Falcon Lake UFO encounter
This weekend, Manitobans are invited to celebrate the anniversary of the Falcon Lake Incident at the provincial park where the infamous UFO sighting is said to have happened decades ago.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
Regina
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
-
Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.