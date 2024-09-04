Calgary no longer able to afford Green Line project following provincial scope change: mayor

The City of Calgary is no longer able to afford the cost of the CTrain Green Line project, following a “significant scope change” by the provincial government.

Speaking Wednesday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city received a letter from the province outlining the scope change.

“We have been fiscally responsible with this project, we have tried to deliver it within the budget that we had before us with our other two funding partners,” Gondek said.

“Unfortunately, the delay that will come from this review that’s been requested, and the uncertainty in the market will elevate costs on this project.”

CTV News has made multiple requests to Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors, for comment and more information about the letter.

Gondek said city council members will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to transfer the financial risk of the project from Calgarians to the provincial government.

“We can no longer be the order of government that is holding the debt financing and all of the financial risk on this project,” Gondek said.

Cost concerns

Rising costs forced the city to adapt their plans for Phase 1 of the Green Line project over the summer, announcing that the line would be multiple stations shorter than planned.

The new cost for the shorter Phase 1 was $6.248 billion.

Phase 1 of the project was supposed to cost $5.5 billion for an 18-kilometre stretch from Eau Claire to Shepard in the Southeast.

But due to escalating costs, the project will run from Eau Claire to Lynnwood/Millican.

The updated scope for Phase 1 means there would be five fewer stations in the southeast and the Centre Street station will be deferred.

The train will not run to Ogden, South Hill, Quarry Park, Douglas Glen and Shepard in its first phase.

In a letter in July, Alberta's transportation minister confirmed its $1.5 billion for the project, subject to conditions.

Money will not be reduced or pro-rated, as long as the first phase of the Green Line "connects to the existing Red and Blue lines in downtown Calgary" and it meshes with the province's master rail plan for a "Grand Central Station" next to the new arena.

"A change in the delivery model employed by the city will not, in and of itself, impact the grant funding, subject to the receipt of further details on the proposed delivery model," Devin Dreeshen wrote on July 29.

More details to come…

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Jordan Kanygin