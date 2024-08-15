Calgary now planning to repair 21 segments of Bearspaw feeder main later this month

Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.

The decision comes after further analysis of data from a pipe-diver device that inspected the entire 10.4-kilometre main.

“We have increased the number of pipe segments to be repaired, as there are additional repairs that are adjacent to the urgent repairs that are currently needed, and we are taking care of all of them at the same time,” Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary’s general manager of infrastructure services, said Thursday.

Construction will begin on Aug. 28, with crews working at approximately 16 to 18 excavation sites along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue in Bowness and Montgomery.

Some of the repairs required will take place east of the Bow River adjacent to Shouldice Park, but the city says that work will have limited impact on 16 Avenue.

“This is our current plan, but it’s important to note that it may change as our work evolves, as we expose the pipe and inspect its physical condition,” Thompson said.

The work is projected to be completed around Sept. 23.

A map shows the Bearspaw feeder main and repair areas in Bowness and Montgomery. (Source: City of Calgary)

Once those repairs are done and water restrictions are lifted, the city will get to work on two additional segment repairs on Parkdale Boulevard between 26 and 27 streets, and Broadview Road near Crowchild Trail.

These additional repairs will not require city-wide water reductions.

Now that the city has identified the sites that need repair, construction crews will work to develop plans for the next steps in the repair process.

Next week, crews will begin cutting segments of pavement on 33 Avenue to expose and excavate sections of the feeder main.

The city says short-term parking restrictions will be in effect on 33 Avenue while crews work.

Additionally, crews will set up an area to store equipment at a greenspace located at 83 Street and 33 Avenue N.W.

Calgary is currently under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions but will see Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return on Aug. 26 to accommodate the work.

Calgarians will also be encouraged to reduce their indoor water use during the repairs, to help maintain water reserves in the Glenmore Reservoir over the fall and winter.

“The Glenmore Reservoir needs to be sufficiently filled before winter, to ensure we have enough water until spring,” Nicole Newton, the City of Calgary’s manager of natural environment and adaptation, said Thursday.

“With the feeder main out of service, most of our water will come from the Glenmore Reservoir. Completing repairs now allows the reservoir to refill before winter, preventing potential water shortages if the feeder main fails during low river flows.”

Just like in June, the city is asking Calgarians to flush toilets less frequently, only wash full loads in the dishwasher and laundry machine and limit showers to three minutes starting on Aug. 26.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their gardens and plants for the return to stricter outdoor water-use restrictions, while still following the current watering rules under Stage 1.

Sprinklers and in-ground sprinkling systems can continue to be used until Aug. 26, following the Stage 1 sprinkler watering schedule.

The feeder main initially broke on June 5, leading to weeks of indoor water-use reduction measures and outdoor water restrictions. Repairs, including work on five hot spots along the feeder main, were completed on June 25.

Water restrictions remained in place as crews worked to stabilize the infrastructure and bring the pipe back up to full capacity.