Calgary officers injured as police vehicle struck twice by stolen truck

Two Calgary officers were injured when a police vehicle was struck twice by what turned out to be a stolen pickup truck in the Beltline on Christmas Day. Two Calgary officers were injured when a police vehicle was struck twice by what turned out to be a stolen pickup truck in the Beltline on Christmas Day.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.

