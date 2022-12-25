Calgary officers injured as police vehicle struck twice by stolen truck

Calgary police say one of their vehicles was struck twice by what turned out to be a stolen pickup truck in the Beltline on Christmas Day.

Two officers were injured in the incident.

The initial crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 4 Street and 12 Avenue S.W.

Police say a pickup truck collided with the back end of the CPS vehicle, which had two officers inside at the time.

When the officers went to check on the driver of the pickup truck, he tried to flee and rammed into the police vehicle a second time, police say.

In the aftermath of the incident, police arrested the driver of the pickup truck and the CPS traffic unit is now investigating.

The man in custody was the only person in the pickup truck – police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Police say impaired driving, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property and assault on a peace officer are all being looked at as potential charges as the investigation unfolds.

Traffic in the area was affected for a time to accommodate the investigation.

The officers involved in the collisions received minor injuries, police say.

Anyone with relevant information or dash cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.