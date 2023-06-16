Calgary oil company charged over Didsbury, Alta., leak

The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid charges against a Calgary oil company in connection with a leak that occurred near Didsbury, Alta., in 2021.

The agency says Whitecap Resources Inc. faces two charges under Alberta's Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

They include:

Releasing or permitting the release into the environment a substance that causes or may cause a significant adverse effect; and

Failing to report that release to the regulator as soon as they knew or ought to have known of the release.

The incident took place near Didsbury on June 20, 2021, but there is no information about the extent of the leak.

A hearing has been set for July 31 in the Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury.

Didsbury is located approximately 82 kilometres north of Calgary.