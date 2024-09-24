Calgary parents donate blood to honour their children who have fought cancer

A group of Calgary parents donated blood to honour their children and to give back to those who helped their families on Tuesday.

Twelve moms and dads marked National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the donation.

As they gave, they held photos of their kids, who have all fought — or are fighting — cancer.

Claire Masikewich’s daughter Sloane is currently in remission because of the transfusions she received.

She turned seven this week.

“It’s been a long journey — almost a year and a half now of treatment — and she’s reaching the end,” Masikewich told CTV News. “She needed 21 transfusions, which isn’t a lot compared to some other (children).”

Across the room, mom Terra Carnie wrapped up her donation beside a photo of her son, Sebastian.

He’s needed transfusion help since being diagnosed at six months old.

“Sebastian was really little and needed a lot of blood right at the beginning,” Carnie said. “Without that, he wouldn’t have made it.”

Both moms have the same message.

“Every donation can help save a life,” Masikewich said. “You need to get out and donate.”

“It doesn’t cost you anything to do it,” Carnie added. “And get swabbed to be on the stem-cell registry.”

National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month runs every September and is “an opportunity to better understand and address the needs of children with cancer and their families,” according to Canadian Blood Services.

Tuesday’s blood drive brought in dozens of Calgarians willing to help.

“Blood and blood products are especially needed for treatment for cancer,” Jhoanna Del Rosario said.

“For example, each patient will need about five units to live: that’s five donors needed to save one patient’s life. And a leukaemia patient will need about eight units a week: that’s eight donors needed.

“We want to make sure we have enough supply to meet the demand.”

To donate, or to learn more, visit blood.ca or call 1-888-To-Donate.