Calgary Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2008 homicide involving Allan Richard Teather.

On January 9, 2008, Teather was killed in a condo parkade located in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W.

It was believed that the incident was targeted and financially motivated.

Thursday, the police arrested one man on charges of first-degree murder in connection with that incident.

The news comes a day after a press conference, in which homicide investigators held a press conference where they asked for public assistance in relaying additional information about the shooting.

"It's not uncommon with unsolved cases that we get new information and new evidence that comes to light and sparks up the investigation again and that's where we’re at right now," said Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit, at the press conference.

More details and charges will be announced Friday after the accused has been formally charged by a Justice of the Peace.