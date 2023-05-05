Calgary police at scene of northeast shooting

An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.

Officers were called to the area of Cornerstone Avenue between Cornerstone Street and 60 Street N.E. at 3:30 a.m.

Police say they recieved reports of between five and 10 gunshots being fired in the community.

It's believed to have been a shootout between two vehicles, police told CTV News.

Several bullets struck nearby vehicles and homes, but no one was injured in the exchange.

Witnesses CTV News spoke with say they heard gunshots on Friday morning.

"I'm shocked," said Nabila Tatri, who lives in the area. "I didn't know it was behind our house."

She says she didn't think anything about it at first and went back to sleep, but was surprised when she got up later.

"I came down the stairs and I saw the (police) cars," she said.

The area she lives in is a quiet area and this is the first time she's ever experienced something like this.

"We didn't notice anything. It's all quiet."

Another person CTV News spoke with on Friday didn't want to share her name, but said she heard between seven and 10 gunshots at 3:30 a.m.

After that, she says she heard screaming and a car speeding away.

Police have not released any information on any suspects and no one has shown up at any hospital with gunshot wounds.

The attack is believed to be targeted and investigators are looking for further information, including any security video from the area.