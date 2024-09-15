Calgary police honour 3 who helped save Lanny McDonald’s life in airport incident

The Calgary police paid tribute to three people who saved the life of Lanny McDonald at the airport in February 2024.

Rajdeep Cheema, along with off-duty nurses Sheri Warkebtin and Denise Geck worked in tandem with Calgary police Const. Jose Cives to rescue McDonald after the Calgary Flame legend had a cardiac incident and collapsed after returning from Toronto.

On the CPS Facebook page Saturday, the department shared the story of their actions that night.

“On Feb. 4, 2024, Rajdeep Cheema noticed a man experiencing a medical emergency at the Calgary International Airport, and immediately began performing CPR.

"Two off-duty nurses, Sheri Warkentin and Denise Geck, had just gotten off an incoming flight and were walking to their connecting flight, when they recognized the medical event in progress.

Rajdeep Cheema was presented with an Award of Exceptional Recognition for Livesaving Friday at the Chief's Awards Gala for his effort saving Lanny McDonald at the Calgary Airport on Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/CalgaryPolice)

“Sheri and Denise quickly took over performing CPR, allowing Rajdeep to find a nearby AED.

Sheri Warkentin received the Award of Exceptional Recognition for Lifesaving from the Calgary police Friday for helping save Lanny McDonald's life. (Photo: Facebook/CalgaryPoliceService)

“A CPS member (Jose Cives) quickly rushed over, and together, the four of them tirelessly worked to re-establish the man’s heart rhythm for approximately 15 minutes, alternating between CPR and using the AED, ultimately saving his life.

“The man was stabilized and transported to hospital where he recovered.

“We are honouring Rajdeep Cheema, Sheri Warkentin and Denise Geck with the Award of Exceptional Recognition for Lifesaving,” it concluded, without mentioning McDonald or Cives by name.

However, Cives received a shout-out from the Flames legend in June, when McDonald took the Stanley Cup to a CPS fundraiser and shared some photo opportunities with police officers.

Lanny McDonald visited a Calgary Police Service fundraiser Friday night to surprise Const. Jose Cives, who saved McDonald's life when he had a near-fatal heart attack at Calgary Airport in early February.

“Well he is a local hero,” McDonald said. “Jose saved my life along with two beautiful nurses (Warkentin and Geck) who jumped in when I had my cardiac arrest and to be able to bring the Cup here, when it was in town and just happened to be there for a (CPS) fundraising event here as well – they had no idea it was coming – we had given them a couple auction items, but to be able to surprise them here, knowing they make such a difference in the community, is so rewarding and what a great way to thank Jose.”

Saturday, McDonald sent the following message through Flames spokesperson Peter Hanlon.

“It was an honour for Ardell and I to attend the event last night, and with pride watched my life savers Jose, Denise, Sheri, and Rajdeep receive their awards,” McDonald said. “As the recipient of not only their excellent training, but of their selflessness and care, I cannot explain my gratitude for their brave actions.

“We were humbled to sit in a room full of heroes, surrounded by first responders and citizens alike who have made a difference in so many lives.

“I have four new lifelong friends," he added, "and I could not be more proud to know these amazing individuals.”