CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in a rural area north of the city of Airdrie Tuesday and say a search in a local park is connected to the incident.

Investigators discovered the body on a gravel road earlier in the day. The CPS reconstruction unit was deployed to the scene in an effort to identify tire tracks and search for any trace of a vehicle in the area.

The body has been removed and the scene has been cleared by police. Investigators have not released further details and there is no word regarding any potential suspects at this time.

Calgary police and RCMP are working together on the investigation.

Officers Search Elliston Park

Officials say Tuesday's search of Elliston Park in Calgary’s southeast is also related to the incident, but would not elaborate on the details.

CTV cameras captured several officers and at least seven marked and unmarked vehicles searching the area. The 68 Street entrance to the park was also blocked off, but has since reopened. It’s not known what officers were looking for, only that this search is directly related to the discover of the body near Airdrie.

The name, age and gender of the deceased has not yet been released. The cause of death will be determined following an autopsy in the coming days.

Elliston Park is located about 50 kilometres from where the body was found.