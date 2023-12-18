CALGARY
    • Calgary police investigate after man found stabbed

    Calgary police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds on the CTrain. The victim was found at the Fourth Street LRT station at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Calgary police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds on the CTrain. The victim was found at the Fourth Street LRT station at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

    Calgary police are investigating after a man was found on the CTrain Sunday evening suffering from stab wounds.

    The victim was found by transit staff members just after 7 p.m. at the Fourth Street LRT station.

    He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

    Police said it's not clear where the stabbing took place.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

