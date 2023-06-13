Calgary police investigate after woman stabbed in the neck

Calgary police temporarily shut down an LRT station on Tuesday morning after a woman was stabbed.

At 6:35 a.m., a woman called 911 saying that she had been stabbed, police told CTV News.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was found in the area of Seventh Avenue and Third Street S.W. She was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

EMS had no information about her injuries, but police say she had two puncture wounds to her neck.

Police say they found evidence of the stabbing on the train, but say she was attacked somewhere else.

They are investigating.