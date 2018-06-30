Police are looking for suspects after thieves smashed their way into a popular children's play centre in southeast Calgary and made off with a bank machine that was sitting inside.

Officers were called to Shakers Fun Centre, located at 9900 Venture Avenue S.E., at about 5:30 a.m. after a passerby noticed the front doors of the business had been smashed.

Once police arrived at the scene, they discovered the ATM had been taken.

Shakers posted the news on their Facebook page on Saturday, adding that through family and community support, they were able to remain open for business.

It's not known how much money was inside the bank machine and police are reviewing security footage for any clues that could lead them to the suspects.