Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale

Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found one man dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and are in the process of gather CCTV footage from the area and canvasing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.