Calgary police investigate shooting in Whitehorn

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Whitehorn.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Whitman Place N.E. at 12:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired.

Police say based on evidence found at the scene, they can confirm shots were fired.

However, police say no one was injured and the incident is not believed to be random.

As of 1:15 p.m., police said no suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…