CALGARY -- Investigators are looking for answers after neighbours reportedly heard screams coming from this inside of a home in Marlborough early Tuesday morning.

Police responded around 1 a.m. on June 30 to the 200 block of Margate Close N.E. in what’s now being described as a suspicious death investigation.

The identity, age and gender of the victim, and the circumstances surrounding their death, have not been released. Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects at this time.

Officers have since taped off the perimeter of one home and, as of Thursday morning, a forensic crime unit remains parked at the scene.

Investigators have been speaking with neighbours and potential witnesses in the hopes of obtaining information or surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (403) 262-8477.