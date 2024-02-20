Calgary police investigating targeted shooting in Sunalta

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Sunalta on Monday night.

A bullet hit Two House Brewing – located in the 1900 block of 10 Avenue S.W. – during the shooting, which happened around 10 p.m.

The shooting was a targeted incident, according to Calgary police.

“The level of violence and blatant disregard for public safety displayed during this incident will not be tolerated,” Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a news release.

“While this incident was targeted, the safety of innocent bystanders was put at risk on Monday, and we know many Calgarians are also alarmed.”

A witness told CTV News a fight started between people in two vehicles, after which they heard gunshots.

Police say one man suffered minor injuries, but it's unknown if he was involved in the incident or a bystander.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.