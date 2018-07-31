Calgary police have one person in custody as they investigate three suspicious deaths at two Calgary residences.

"The suspect was arrested at one of the scenes,” says Duty Staff Sergeant Peter Duchnij with the Calgary Police Service.

Police say they responded to a check on welfare call at a residence on the 2000 block of Applevillage Court Southeast around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and found a deceased female inside.

Michelle Park says she and her hisband noticed police in the neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

“We had no idea what was going on. All we saw was four here and obviously they have to protect themselves so they had the vests and all that kind of stuff on. We sort of just looked and waited and they went inside and we just didn’t know after that,” says Park.

Officers found a deceased male and female inside a residence on the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive Northwest during another check on welfare call.

Beverly Imeson has lived in the Hidden Valley for 28 year s and says it’s a quiet neighbourhood.

“You guys hear this all the time it never happens in my neighbourhood but honestly when I came and saw it I can’t believe it. I used to walk down here and every day I would see the garage door open and all I would see is a small guy and he’d say hi to me every once in a while and that’s all I’ve ever seen there,” she says. “I still feel safe.”

Police say they have very few details right now.

“There’s going to be more information coming out again we’re literally about four or five hours into this call and right now it’s really preliminary. We’ve got all these units that are coming together and trying to find out those pieces,” says Duchnij.

Police believe these incidents are related and not random.

“There is information to believe that they are connected and there’s no public risk,” says Duchnij.

Police expect to have more information Wednesday.