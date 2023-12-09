Calgary police launch holiday season checkstop campaign Friday night

Calgary police launched their holiday checkstop campaign Friday night.

Check stops are held in Calgary year-round, but at this time of the year, they boost their visibility and publicity to deter impaired drivers from hitting the road.

Friday's checkstop was held on Stoney Trail Southwest.

All drivers stopped at a checkstop are made to blow a breathalyser, because current law allows officers to make a mandatory alcohol screening demand.

If you fail the breathalyser, you face an immediate 90-day licence suspension. Then you can get your licence back if you get a blowbox in your car for one year, under the interlock program.

Your vehicle is seized for 90 days and the fine is $1,000.

Or you could be charged criminally, depending on the circumstances.

"By all means if you want to go out and consume alcohol and or drugs during this holiday season, please make alternative arrangements to drive and get yourself to and from these events," said Sgt. David Dentandt of the Calgary police. "There are so many options out there. Impaired driving is a criminal offense. It's absolutely 100 per cent preventable."

In 2021, one in 13 drivers in fatal collisions were legally impaired.