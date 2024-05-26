CALGARY
    • Calgary police looking for woman, 22, missing since Friday

    Lexxi, 22, was reported missing from the community of Sage Hill. (Supplied: Calgary Police) Lexxi, 22, was reported missing from the community of Sage Hill. (Supplied: Calgary Police)
    Calgary police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the northwest community of Sage Hill.

    Lexxi, 22, was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Sage Hill Terrace N.W. Her family and police are worried about her.

    She is described as approximately 5’11” tall (180 centimetres), weighing 200 pounds (90 kilograms), with hazel eyes and short red hair with one side shaved.

    Police said Lexxi was wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves, black leggings and lime green and black slide-on running shoes when she was last seen.

    Anyone with information about Lexxi’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.

