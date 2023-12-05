Calgary police officer's badge stolen during vehicle break-in

Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen over the weekend.

The police badge was taken from a vehicle at the Yamnuska Trail parking lot outside of Canmore on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Police say the off-duty officer returned to the vehicle to find it had been broken into, and a number of items were missing.

Police say it's believed the theft happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The badge has regimental number #5292 engraved on it.

Anyone with information about the theft of the badge or its location is asked to contact the Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.

Calgary police say anyone questioning the validity of a police officer can ask to see identification or can call 911 or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 to confirm the officer's identity.