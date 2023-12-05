CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police officer's badge stolen during vehicle break-in

    Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen from a vehicle at the Yamnuska Trail parking lot outside of Canmore on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen from a vehicle at the Yamnuska Trail parking lot outside of Canmore on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

    Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen over the weekend.

    The police badge was taken from a vehicle at the Yamnuska Trail parking lot outside of Canmore on Sunday, Dec. 3.

    Police say the off-duty officer returned to the vehicle to find it had been broken into, and a number of items were missing.

    Police say it's believed the theft happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

    The badge has regimental number #5292 engraved on it.

    Anyone with information about the theft of the badge or its location is asked to contact the Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.

    Calgary police say anyone questioning the validity of a police officer can ask to see identification or can call 911 or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 to confirm the officer's identity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News