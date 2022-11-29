Calgary police place bright 'drive safe' decals on photo radar vehicles

News -

The Calgary Police Service's photo radar vehicles will be hard to miss on city streets as high-visibility decals are being added to the fleet.

As of Dec. 1, the previously unmarked vehicles will now bear neon signage on all four sides reminding motorists to 'drive safe.'

According to police, the decals are expected to "increase roadside vehicle visibility" as part of recent changes implemented by the province to the automated enforcement guideline.