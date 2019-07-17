Calgary police post video in hopes of identifying porch pirate
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:18AM MDT
Police are leveraging social media to appeal to the public for help to identify a porch pirate who was captured on camera stealing packages from the steps of a Calgary home.
The video, posted to twitter and Facebook, shows a man approaching the porch of a home in the 2400 block of 32 Street S.W. on Monday, June 24 at about 4:19 p.m.
He walks up the steps and takes several packages.
Police say the offender was wearing an open-face motorcycle helmet and left the scene on a blue moped.
Investigators say there are a few things people can do to prevent package theft:
- If possible, have your packages shipped to a workplace or somewhere you know a person will be present.
- If you are able to give delivery instructions, ask to have your package held at a distribution centre or require a signature upon delivery.
- Be on the lookout for suspicious people in your neighbourhood. If someone seems out of place, call 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 for a crime-in-progress.
- Install visible CCTV cameras or video doorbells at your front door, whether it be for your home or business.
- Install a delivery lock box to have deliveries securely delivered to your home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers by using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TIPS: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org