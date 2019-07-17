Police are leveraging social media to appeal to the public for help to identify a porch pirate who was captured on camera stealing packages from the steps of a Calgary home.

The video, posted to twitter and Facebook, shows a man approaching the porch of a home in the 2400 block of 32 Street S.W. on Monday, June 24 at about 4:19 p.m.

He walks up the steps and takes several packages.

Police say the offender was wearing an open-face motorcycle helmet and left the scene on a blue moped.

Investigators say there are a few things people can do to prevent package theft:

If possible, have your packages shipped to a workplace or somewhere you know a person will be present.

If you are able to give delivery instructions, ask to have your package held at a distribution centre or require a signature upon delivery.

Be on the lookout for suspicious people in your neighbourhood. If someone seems out of place, call 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 for a crime-in-progress.

Install visible CCTV cameras or video doorbells at your front door, whether it be for your home or business.

Install a delivery lock box to have deliveries securely delivered to your home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers by using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TIPS: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org