Calgary police preparing to beef up security ahead of G7 summit in June

The Calgary Police Service says it is preparing to police next year's international G7 summit, taking place in Kananaskis and Calgary.

Chief Mark Neufeld says the summit will be a major policing event, with the potential for protests as it puts the country and city in the international spotlight.

In a report to the Calgary Police Commission being presented Wednesday, Neufeld indicates that local ongoing protest groups may be drawn to the event, and it could attract national and international groups concerned about international issues and the possibility of cybersecurity attacks.

The last time the event was held in Kananaskis was 2002, when it was the G8 Summit.

Police are looking at similar events since then and the amount of manpower it takes to secure the event, including the World Petroleum Congress last year in Calgary.

A price tag has not yet been finalized, but it will include CPS security partners, overtime hours, city business units, equipment and contingency resources.

Alberta RCMP confirms it will be involved with policing the summit, alongside provincial and federal partners.

"Unfortunately, it is too early for us to get into details right now, but we might be in a better position in the new year when Canada officially takes over the G7 Presidency in 2025," read a statement from an Alberta RCMP spokesperson.

CPS says the next steps are to finalize staffing, equipment and resources, develop operational plans, staff assignments and backfill members ready for the event.

The G7 summit will take place next June and will include world leaders like U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.