CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police preparing to beef up security ahead of G7 summit in June

    Share

    The Calgary Police Service says it is preparing to police next year's international G7 summit, taking place in Kananaskis and Calgary.

    Chief Mark Neufeld says the summit will be a major policing event, with the potential for protests as it puts the country and city in the international spotlight.

    In a report to the Calgary Police Commission being presented Wednesday, Neufeld indicates that local ongoing protest groups may be drawn to the event, and it could attract national and international groups concerned about international issues and the possibility of cybersecurity attacks.

    The last time the event was held in Kananaskis was 2002, when it was the G8 Summit.

    Police are looking at similar events since then and the amount of manpower it takes to secure the event, including the World Petroleum Congress last year in Calgary.

    A price tag has not yet been finalized, but it will include CPS security partners, overtime hours, city business units, equipment and contingency resources.

    Alberta RCMP confirms it will be involved with policing the summit, alongside provincial and federal partners.

    "Unfortunately, it is too early for us to get into details right now, but we might be in a better position in the new year when Canada officially takes over the G7 Presidency in 2025," read a statement from an Alberta RCMP spokesperson.

    CPS says the next steps are to finalize staffing, equipment and resources, develop operational plans, staff assignments and backfill members ready for the event.

    The G7 summit will take place next June and will include world leaders like U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News