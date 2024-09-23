Calgary police release photo of teen suspect in Riverbend fires

CALGARY
    Calgary police released this photo of a teen suspect (whose face has been blurred) wanted in connection to a fire in the 100 block of Riverglen Crescent S.E. on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police released this photo of a teen suspect (whose face has been blurred) wanted in connection to a fire in the 100 block of Riverglen Crescent S.E. on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Calgary police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire in the community of Riverbend that damaged multiple homes.

    Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Riverglen Crescent S.E. at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 for reports of a blaze.

    The fire gutted a garage and caused damage to two homes. No injuries were reported.

    Investigators believe the same suspect could also be responsible for two small fires in recycling bins in the area on Aug. 21 and 22.

    Because police think the suspect is a teen, they blurred the face in the photo that was released.

    The identity of young offenders is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Despite this, officers are hoping someone may recognize the teen's clothing.

    The suspect was wearing a grey and white camouflage hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, an army-green satchel and light-brown or green Crocs.

    The suspect is believed to have been travelling by foot and may have been with two other individuals in the areas of:

    • The 100 block of Riverglen Crescent S.E.;
    • The 0 to 100 block of River Valley Crescent S.E.; and
    • The 100 block of River Valley Crescent S.E.

    Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    One teen suspect was charged in connection to the fire earlier this month.

