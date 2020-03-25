CALGARY -- A man has been taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition following a shooting in southeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to a home in the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E. at about 3 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police tell CTV News they are looking for two suspects but have no descriptions at this time.

Anyone in the area who witnessed the incident is asked to call police.