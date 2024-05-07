Here are the Calgary Flames' 2024 NHL Draft Lottery odds

The Calgary Flames will learn where they are picking in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

The NHL is scheduled to air its annual draft lottery at 4:30 p.m. MT to determine the draft order for the 16 teams that did not make the playoffs.

Finishing ninth from the bottom of the league standings, the Flames have a five per cent shot at moving up for the top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is the likely top pick in the draft this year, finishing the year as NHL Central Scouting‘s top-ranked North America-based skater.

Defenseman Anton Silayev, of the KHL’s Nizhny Novgorod, topped the scouting ranking for Europe-based skaters.

The full list of lottery odds is as follows:

San Jose Sharks – 18.5 per cent

Chicago Blackhawks – 13.5 per cent

Anaheim Ducks – 11.5 per cent

Columbus Blue Jackets – 9.5 per cent

Montreal Canadiens – 8.5 per cent

Utah – 7.5 per cent

Ottawa Senators – 6.5 per cent

Seattle Kraken – 6.0 per cent

Calgary Flames – 5.0 per cent

New Jersey Devils – 3.5 per cent

Buffalo Sabres – 3.0 per cent

Philadelphia Flyers – 2.5 per cent

Minnesota Wild – 2.0 per cent

Pittsburgh Penguins – 1.5 per cent

Detroit Red Wings – 0.5 per cent

St. Louis Blues – 0.5 per cent

After changes to the NHL’s lottery format in 2021, only the top 11 seeds are eligible to receive the number one pick in the draft.

Calgary has never picked higher than fourth overall in the draft.

Last year, the Flames selected Slovakian forward Samuel Honzek with the 16th overall pick.

The NHL Draft is scheduled to take place on June 28-29 in Las Vegas.