CALGARY
Calgary

    • Here are the Calgary Flames' 2024 NHL Draft Lottery odds

    Samuel Honzek poses with Calgary Flames officials after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Samuel Honzek poses with Calgary Flames officials after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Share

    The Calgary Flames will learn where they are picking in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

    The NHL is scheduled to air its annual draft lottery at 4:30 p.m. MT to determine the draft order for the 16 teams that did not make the playoffs.

    Finishing ninth from the bottom of the league standings, the Flames have a five per cent shot at moving up for the top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

    Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is the likely top pick in the draft this year, finishing the year as NHL Central Scouting‘s top-ranked North America-based skater.

    Defenseman Anton Silayev, of the KHL’s Nizhny Novgorod, topped the scouting ranking for Europe-based skaters.

    The full list of lottery odds is as follows:

    • San Jose Sharks – 18.5 per cent
    • Chicago Blackhawks – 13.5 per cent
    • Anaheim Ducks – 11.5 per cent
    • Columbus Blue Jackets – 9.5 per cent
    • Montreal Canadiens – 8.5 per cent
    • Utah – 7.5 per cent
    • Ottawa Senators – 6.5 per cent
    • Seattle Kraken – 6.0 per cent
    • Calgary Flames – 5.0 per cent
    • New Jersey Devils – 3.5 per cent
    • Buffalo Sabres – 3.0 per cent
    • Philadelphia Flyers – 2.5 per cent
    • Minnesota Wild – 2.0 per cent
    • Pittsburgh Penguins – 1.5 per cent
    • Detroit Red Wings – 0.5 per cent
    • St. Louis Blues – 0.5 per cent

    After changes to the NHL’s lottery format in 2021, only the top 11 seeds are eligible to receive the number one pick in the draft.

    Calgary has never picked higher than fourth overall in the draft.

    Last year, the Flames selected Slovakian forward Samuel Honzek with the 16th overall pick.

    The NHL Draft is scheduled to take place on June 28-29 in Las Vegas.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News