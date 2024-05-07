CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman sought by Lethbridge police in gas station assault and robbery

    Lethbridge police are looking to identify this woman, wanted in connection with an assault and robbery at a Fas Gas location. (Supplied) Lethbridge police are looking to identify this woman, wanted in connection with an assault and robbery at a Fas Gas location. (Supplied)
    A woman is being sought by Lethbridge police in connection with a robbery at a gas station that turned into an assault.

    At just after 5 p.m. on April 16, police responded to a Fas Gas in the 400 block of Stafford Drive North for a robbery.

    Officials say a woman was observed hiding merchandise and, when the clerk confronted her, she became agitated.

    "As the employee proceeded to walk away, the subject attacked her from behind and violently assaulted her," police said in a news release.

    The suspect is described as Indigenous and is approximately 30 years old.

    She was wearing a grey plaid coat, a black, long-sleeved shirt, grey pants and black shoes.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers.

