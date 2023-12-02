Calgary police say they are working with organizers of pro-Palestine rally to minimize disruptions to community

Calgary police say they are working closely with organizers of a pro-Palestinian protest this weekend to minimize disruption to businesses and the public.

"They also share a common goal with us," said Supt. Joe Brar Friday, "of wanting to participate in a lawful, peaceful and safe demonstration.

"They're not all individuals attending the protests are representatives of the larger group. So there have been some smaller groups that aren't acting within what's lawful."

The group, "Justice for Palestinians," is planning a protest at City Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Pro-Israel demonstrators are expected as well.

Allegations of excessive force by police have arisen from a similar protest two weeks ago.

Police say they want to facilitate peaceful, safe demonstrations, and they will enforce the law if traffic is blocked.