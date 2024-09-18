Calgary police search Valleyfield property as part of ongoing investigation

CALGARY
    A heavy police presence could be seen at a property in the southeast Calgary community of Valleyfield on Wednesday.

    Police say they were executing a search warrant on the property, located in the 2500 block of 49 Avenue S.E.

    In a statement, police said the search was "in relation to an investigation being led by District 4."

    Because the investigation is ongoing, police wouldn't provide further details on the specific case the search pertained to. 

    Police said there is no risk to public safety.

    Last year, police were called to the same compound in early March for a carbon monoxide incident that left two people and two dogs dead.

    Two adults – a man and a woman – were found unresponsive in the garage.

    Officials said the source of the carbon monoxide was a vehicle that was left running inside the garage.

