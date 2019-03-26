

CTV Calgary Staff





Police in Calgary are asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on 37 outstanding warrants.

Eric Riyasat, 34, is wanted for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drugs, theft and break-and-enter.

He is described as:

6' tall (182 cms)

165 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.