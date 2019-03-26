CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police searching for man wanted on 37 warrants
Eric Riyasat is wanted on 37 outstanding warrants for drugs, weapons and break-and-enter.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 2:35PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 2:39PM MDT
Police in Calgary are asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on 37 outstanding warrants.
Eric Riyasat, 34, is wanted for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drugs, theft and break-and-enter.
He is described as:
- 6' tall (182 cms)
- 165 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.