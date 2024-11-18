Calgary's living wage now $10 per hour above Alberta's minimum wage

Calgarians are struggling with rising costs more than ever and their paycheques aren't keeping up, a new report says.

Vibrant Communities Calgary (VCC) announced Monday that Calgary's living wage, the hourly wage that a worker needs to maintain their essential costs, has increased to $24.45 per hour.

That's almost 63 per cent higher than Alberta's current minimum wage.

"This year's living wage demonstrates the impact of government policies on affordability. The increased childcare affordability grant and lower regulated electricity rates have contributed to a more affordable cost of living. However, the increased cost of housing and food has left many hard-working Calgarians skipping meals or living in overcrowded, unsafe conditions," said Meaghon Reid, VCC's executive director, in a news release.

The VCC also said that food and housing costs are up, with Calgarians paying about 10 per cent more for food and $2,000 more for shelter.

Some government policies, like affordable child-care, are helping, but the organization says much of the savings are overwhelmed by rising costs.

Some workplaces commit to higher salaries

In response to VCC's call for fair wages, about 150 Alberta businesses, including 50 in Calgary, have pledged to offer employees a living wage of at least $24.45 per hour.

Some of those companies are Lafarge Canada, Home Spritz and The Establishment Brewing Company.

Lafarge said its higher wages have helped them attract and retain skilled workers.

"At Lafarge, we believe investing in our people is key to building progress in our cities and communities," said Bob Spence, southern Alberta's senior vice-president of Lafarge Canada.

"This investment supports our employees and their families while strengthening the resilience of the areas where we live and work."