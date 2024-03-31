CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

    Calgary police are looking for 12-year-old Serenity, who was last seen March 30, 2024. (Calgary Police Service) Calgary police are looking for 12-year-old Serenity, who was last seen March 30, 2024. (Calgary Police Service)
    Share

    The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl named Serenity.

    Serenity was last seen Saturday March 30, 2024 at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Shawnigan Drive S.W.

    Police say it is out of character for her to be out of contact with her family, and they are concerned for her well-being.

    Serenity is described as 5'3" tall, approximately 115 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, brown pyjama pants, a red hooded sweatshirt and red shoes.

    At this time, police say there is nothing that indicates foul play.

    Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, police said they are working with partners at the Missing Children’s Society of Canada to issue an alert in the hopes of locating Serenity.

    Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Serenity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News