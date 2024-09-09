Calgary police seek dash-cam footage after fatal Highfield Road crash

Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed a deadly crash on Highfield Road this past weekend to come forward.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Sunday at noon in the 2400 block of Highfield Road S.E.

Police say a black 2017 Toyota Rav 4 was travelling south when the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road and instead crossed onto the west shoulder and entered a large gravel parking area.

Police say the vehicle continued on, crossing into "rough vegetation" to the west of the road, before colliding with a large metal pole and coming to rest on its roof.

The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"At this time, speed, alcohol, or drugs are not believed to be factors in this collision," police said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.