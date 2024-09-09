CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police seek dash-cam footage after fatal Highfield Road crash

    A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed a deadly crash on Highfield Road this past weekend to come forward.

    The single-vehicle collision happened on Sunday at noon in the 2400 block of Highfield Road S.E.

    Police say a black 2017 Toyota Rav 4 was travelling south when the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road and instead crossed onto the west shoulder and entered a large gravel parking area.

    Police say the vehicle continued on, crossing into "rough vegetation" to the west of the road, before colliding with a large metal pole and coming to rest on its roof.

    The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

    "At this time, speed, alcohol, or drugs are not believed to be factors in this collision," police said in a Monday news release.

    Anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple's product showcase

    Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News