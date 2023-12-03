Calgary police seek public assistance in search for Amanda Mary Hunt

CALGARY
    Calgary police are asking for help finding a woman missing for almost a month.

    Amanda Mary Hunt, 36, also known as Mandy, was last seen in the area of Victoria Park on Saturday, November 4.

    Family and police are concerned for her well-being.

    While Mandy is believed to be in the Calgary area, she also has connections around Red Deer and Torrington.

    Hunt is about 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, weighs about 64 kilograms (143 pounds) with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

