CALGARY
    Calgary police seek suspect in October assault

    Police are looking for the public's help to find a man they say attacked another man on a downtown Calgary street.

    At 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 14, police say a man was walking with his family on Seventh Street S.W., between Seventh and Eighth Avenue, when an unknown man approached him and knocked him to the ground.

    Officials say the suspect threatened the victim's family member with a weapon before fleeing.

    The attacker is described as a man in his 30s with a slim build and dark hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a blue dress shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

