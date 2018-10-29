Police officials confirm an investigation is underway into the alleged inappropriate actions of a staff member of a school in the northeast community of Marlborough.

The teacher, whose identity has not been released by police as they have not been charged, was allegedly involved in an incident at Bob Edwards Junior High School during school hours last week that prompted a police response.

The Calgary Police Service confirms an officer responded to the school shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 25. “Police were called to Bob Edwards School, located at 4424 Marlborough Drive N.E., for reports of an incident involving a teacher. Charges have not yet been laid and the investigation is ongoing. The CPS cannot divulge any further information at this time.”

A mother of a 12-year-old girl who attends the school says her daughter was walking to class in the hallway on Thursday when a teacher grabbed her hand, twisted her around and proceeded to kiss her. The woman says her daughter went directly to the office and informed staff of what had occurred.

Martine Sawatzky, principal of Bob Edwards School, issued the following letter to parents on Friday. “There was an unfortunate incident that happened at the school on Thursday, Oct. 25 involving a staff member. We are taking this matter very seriously and it requires further investigation. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, as always. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through the situation.”

Several parents tell CTV that they are frustrated with the lack of information they’ve received regarding the allegations.

The Calgary Board of Education confirms the staff member at the centre of the allegations has been removed from the workplace pending the result of the police investigation. The CBE says it is cooperating with the police investigation and has also launched its own internal investigation into the matter. Removing an employee from the workplace during an investigation follows the board’s policy on situations where concerns have been raised regarding the safety of students or staff.

With files from CTV’s Shaun Frenette