CALGARY -- Three Calgary men have been ticketed for organizing an anti-mask event over the weekend that was declared "illegal" by officials.

The Calgary Police Service, following an investigation into the rally in the downtown core last weekend, identified six people as organizers.

Three of those individuals have since been issued tickets for breaking the COVID-19 health rules, among other infractions:

Artur Pawlowski – charged under section 73(1) of the Public Health Act (PHA) for contravening an order of the CMOH, failing to wear a face covering and failing to have a permit for an event;

David Pawlowski – charged under section 73(1) of the PHA for contravening an order of the CMOH, failing to wear a face covering, and;

Ryan Audette – charged under section 73(1) of the PHA for contravening an order of the CMOH, failing to wear a face covering.

Officials say three other individuals are also being sought for the same reasons.

Police say, in a statement, that the tickets were issued after the event because of safety concerns.

"It is not always prudent to issue a ticket at the time of an alleged offence," police wrote in a release. "For example, during a protest or event where emotions are high. In many instances, tickets are issued in the hours or days after an infraction based on evidence obtained at the time of the event."

The anti-mask event, led mainly by Walk For Freedom, drew hundreds of people, most of whom were not wearing face coverings, to the downtown core over the weekend.

Organizers of that event told anyone who received a PHA ticket to fight it in court.