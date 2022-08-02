Calgary police to gift Frosters coupons to kind kids in 'Operation Freeze'

Police will be gifting Calgary kids with sweet treats in an effort to recognize youth who are contributing positively to the community.

Through the program, called Operation Freeze, officers can give coupons for a free Froster slushy drink from Circle K convenience stores to youth they see showing leadership, following safety rules or helping out in their neighbourhood

"We have participated in this program for several years and are always excited at the chance to connect with youth in our communities and encourage positive interactions with our officers,” said Det. Andrew Critchley in a Tuesday release.

The recognition program began in Ontario and was launched in Calgary in 2016.

"Operation Freeze delivers a positive message to youth and helps build community engagement with our stores, our customers and police officers in our communities,” said Circle K spokesperson Sherry Coey.

Operation Freeze kicks off on Tuesday.

Examples of the type of behaviour police will be rewarding include: