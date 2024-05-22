CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police turn to public for assistance after Auburn Bay man goes missing

    An Auburn Bay man has gone missing, and Calgary police need your help to find him.

    Vasyl left his Auburn Crest Way S.E. home around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, bound for the Calgary Transit customer service centre downtown.

    But the 34-year-old never made it there.

    Police said Wednesday that Vasyl "has limited familiarity with the Calgary area and only speaks Ukrainian and Russian."

    He is about 5'9" (175 cm) with a medium to heavy build.

    When he left home, he was wearing a black jacket, a green toque, blue jeans or jogger-style pants and grey, ankle-high boots.

    Anyone with information about Vasyl's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

