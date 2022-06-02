Calgary police warn of online 'sextortion' scam targeting young boys

Calgary Police Service (file) Calgary Police Service (file)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tulsa shooting suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police

Authorities say the man who opened fire at a Tulsa medical office had purchased an AR-style rifle hours before fatally shooting four people. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina