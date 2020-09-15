CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is encouraging those in the market for a new cell phone to ensure they're not unwittingly buying a stolen device that can't be activated.

According to police, 192 phones were stolen from a northeast warehouse in late August, valued at an estimated $150,000.

"We believe these devices will likely end up for sale online and urge Calgarians to do their due diligence before purchasing a cell phone online," said Staff Sgt. Mark England.

The stolen phones include the following makes and models:

Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G (black or bronze)

Huawei P30 Lite (black)

Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen 64GB (black)

LG K61 (white)

LG K41S (titan grey)

Apple iPhone XR 64GB (white)

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (red)

CPS officials says the stolen phones cannot be activated on a cell phone provider and can only access data via WiFi.

To reduce the risk of purchasing a stolen phone, police recommend meeting the seller at a mobile retailer where the serial number or IMEI can be verified

"We’re asking anyone who finds they have purchased a stolen phone after Aug. 21 to report the incident to police," added England. "We want to stop the cycle of phones being stolen and resold."

Anyone who encounters a suspected stolen phone is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.