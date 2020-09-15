Advertisement
Calgary police warn unsuspecting buyers after dozens of cell phones swiped from warehouse
Nearly 200 cell phones were stolen from a northeast warehouse in August and police believe the phones are being sold online
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is encouraging those in the market for a new cell phone to ensure they're not unwittingly buying a stolen device that can't be activated.
According to police, 192 phones were stolen from a northeast warehouse in late August, valued at an estimated $150,000.
"We believe these devices will likely end up for sale online and urge Calgarians to do their due diligence before purchasing a cell phone online," said Staff Sgt. Mark England.
The stolen phones include the following makes and models:
- Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G (black or bronze)
- Huawei P30 Lite (black)
- Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen 64GB (black)
- LG K61 (white)
- LG K41S (titan grey)
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB (white)
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB (red)
CPS officials says the stolen phones cannot be activated on a cell phone provider and can only access data via WiFi.
To reduce the risk of purchasing a stolen phone, police recommend meeting the seller at a mobile retailer where the serial number or IMEI can be verified
"We’re asking anyone who finds they have purchased a stolen phone after Aug. 21 to report the incident to police," added England. "We want to stop the cycle of phones being stolen and resold."
Anyone who encounters a suspected stolen phone is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.