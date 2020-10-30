CALGARY -- A group of concerned parents rallied in front of the Calgary Board of Education headquarters Friday, advocating against Alberta guidelines mandating children wear masks in schools when distancing isn't possible.

A group of around 30 people waved signs with anti-mask messaging and chanted slogans towards passing traffic, highlighting their discontent with provincial mask policies.

Ryan Audette helped organized the gathering through social media.

"We’d like to see a more open forum where more input can be provided," said Audette.

Another protester, Joanny Liu, says the masks are doing more harm than good.

“We’d like to see the mandatory bylaw taken away," said Liu.

On the advice of Alberta Health Services, CBE implemented a mask-use mandate in August for all students in kindergarten through Grade 12. The policy does not require students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 to wear a mask inside classrooms, when they are working within their cohort group.

Students in higher grades are not obligated to wear a mask when sitting with others, so long as they are physically distanced.

Masks are also not required during recess, indoor or outdoor physical activity, or while eating and drinking.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has recommended numerous times that masks be used when in public and a physical distance of two metres can't be maintained.

Masks must also be worn in Calgary while inside publicly accessible buildings like grocery stores and on Calgary Transit.