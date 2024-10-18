Calgary Public Library cybersecurity breach blamed on ransomware

The Calgary Public Library said its technology services are still out at all its locations, but officials have placed blame for the problem on a recent ransomware attack.

Officials said in an update on Friday that its cybersecurity team investigating the incident found evidence of an attack, but said it was blocked.

"As part of our containment protocols, we proactively shut down all servers and systems," officials said in the statement.

"The library has not been in communication with any threat agents."

On Oct. 11, the Calgary Public Library closed all its locations early due to a cybersecurity breach.

The facility's servers and library computers were shut down in the wake of the attack to protect customer's personal data.

The library locations reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 16, but the computer systems are still inoperable.

In the latest update, officials said teams are still working to determine if any of that information was accessed by the attackers.

"We are committed to reporting any impact to privacy as soon as we know more."